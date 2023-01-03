Realme 10 Pro Plus gets unboxed (Video)

The Realme 10 Pro Plus smartphone was made official back in November and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The unboxing and review video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Realme 10 Pro Plus and its range of features.

As we can see from the video, the handset comes with some great specifications for a budget-friendly handset.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. The device comes with a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The handset features a range of high-end cameras, these include three rear cameras and a single front-facing camera.

On the front of the Realme 10 Pro Plus, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed to take selfies and video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it also comes with 67W fast charging which can apparently charge the handset to 50 percent in just 17 minutes.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals