How to Build a Real-Time AI Communication Agent for Live Transcriptions



Whether you’re a business professional, a content creator, or someone managing live events, the ability to transcribe speech instantly can be a fantastic option. Thankfully, with advancements in AI and real-time communication platforms, building a solution that bridges this gap is more accessible than ever. This article takes you on a step-by-step journey to create your own real-time speech-to-text AI agent using LiveKit and AssemblyAI, two powerful AI tools designed to make seamless transcription a reality.

But why stop at just transcription? Real-time AI agents open up a world of possibilities, from enhancing accessibility with live captions to streamlining workflows during meetings or broadcasts. By combining LiveKit’s low-latency communication capabilities with AssemblyAI’s transcription accuracy, you can build an application that not only listens but also delivers polished, formatted text in the blink of an eye. Whether you’re new to AI development or looking to expand your technical toolkit, this guide by Assembly AI will walk you through everything—from setting up your infrastructure to coding the AI agent—so you can create a solution that’s as practical as it is innovative.

The Importance of Real-Time AI Agents

AI agents designed for real-time applications are increasingly essential in environments requiring immediate interaction or task execution. These tools are particularly valuable in scenarios such as:

Business Meetings: Automatically transcribing discussions for documentation and accessibility.

Automatically transcribing discussions for documentation and accessibility. Live Streaming: Providing captions to make content more inclusive for diverse audiences.

Providing captions to make content more inclusive for diverse audiences. Webinars: Offering real-time subtitles, potentially in multiple languages, to enhance participant engagement.

By combining real-time communication with automated transcription, you can create a seamless and interactive experience that meets the needs of modern users.

Understanding LiveKit

LiveKit is a robust platform designed to support real-time communication. It enables low-latency, high-quality audio, video, and data streaming, making it ideal for applications such as virtual meetings, collaborative tools, and live events. LiveKit’s architecture is built around several key components:

Servers: Handle communication and manage data flow between participants.

Handle communication and manage data flow between participants. Participants: Represent individual users in a session.

Represent individual users in a session. Rooms: Virtual spaces where participants interact and share content.

Virtual spaces where participants interact and share content. Tracks: Streams of audio, video, or data shared by participants during a session.

These features make LiveKit a versatile choice for building synchronized, real-time applications tailored to various use cases.

Setting Up LiveKit

To begin using LiveKit, you need to choose between two hosting options:

Self-Hosted Server: Provides full control over deployment, customization, and scalability.

Provides full control over deployment, customization, and scalability. LiveKit Cloud: Offers a managed solution with minimal setup, ideal for quick deployment.

Once you’ve selected your hosting option, follow these steps to set up LiveKit:

Create a project in the LiveKit dashboard.

Generate API keys for secure authentication and communication.

Configure credentials to establish a connection between your application and the LiveKit server.

This setup ensures a stable and secure foundation for your AI agent, allowing seamless integration with other components.

Developing the Front-End Application

The front-end application serves as the user interface for your AI agent, allowing users to interact with the system and view real-time transcriptions. Using LiveKit’s Agents Playground, you can design and test the front-end components effectively. Key considerations for the front-end application include:

Responsive Design: Ensure the interface adapts to various devices and screen sizes.

Ensure the interface adapts to various devices and screen sizes. Real-Time Display: Present transcriptions with proper formatting as they are generated.

Present transcriptions with proper formatting as they are generated. Stable Connection: Maintain a smooth and uninterrupted link to the LiveKit server.

A well-designed front end enhances user experience, making sure the application is intuitive and reliable.

Integrating AssemblyAI for Speech-to-Text

AssemblyAI is a powerful API that enables accurate speech-to-text transcription, enhancing the capabilities of your AI agent. To integrate AssemblyAI into your project:

Obtain an API key from AssemblyAI’s platform for secure access.

Configure the API key within your project settings.

Set up the API to process audio streams and generate transcriptions in real time.

AssemblyAI supports both interim and final transcripts, making sure users receive immediate feedback while maintaining high accuracy. Additional features, such as automatic punctuation and formatting, further improve the quality and readability of the transcriptions.

Building the AI Agent

The AI agent is the core of your application, responsible for managing audio streams and transcription workflows. To develop the AI agent:

Set up a Python environment and install the necessary libraries for audio processing and API integration.

Connect the agent to a LiveKit room and subscribe to audio tracks shared by participants.

Process audio frames asynchronously and send them to AssemblyAI for transcription.

Forward transcription results back to the LiveKit server for real-time display on the front end.

This workflow ensures efficient handling of audio data and accurate delivery of transcriptions, creating a seamless user experience.

Managing Real-Time Transcription

Handling transcription data in real time requires careful management to ensure accuracy and usability. The AI agent must differentiate between:

Interim Transcripts: Partial results that provide immediate feedback to users.

Partial results that provide immediate feedback to users. Final Transcripts: Fully processed and accurate text suitable for long-term use.

These transcripts are displayed in the front-end interface, formatted for readability and accessibility. This approach ensures users receive timely and precise information, enhancing the overall functionality of the application.

Testing and Deploying the Application

Before deploying your application, thorough testing is essential to ensure all components work seamlessly. Follow these steps:

Start the AI agent and verify its connection to the LiveKit project.

Simulate audio input and observe real-time transcription in the front-end interface.

Evaluate the accuracy, latency, and formatting of the transcriptions.

Once testing is complete, you can deploy the application. For greater flexibility, consider self-hosting both the LiveKit server and the front-end application. This approach allows you to:

Customize the deployment to meet specific requirements.

Optimize performance based on your infrastructure.

Incorporate additional features or integrations as needed.

LiveKit’s comprehensive documentation and tutorials provide valuable resources to support customization and deployment.

Enhancing Accessibility and Productivity

By combining LiveKit’s real-time communication capabilities with AssemblyAI’s advanced transcription services, you can create a powerful AI agent tailored for speech-to-text applications. This solution is ideal for scenarios requiring immediate and accurate transcription, such as live events, virtual meetings, and webinars. With proper setup and integration, your application can deliver seamless real-time communication and transcription, meeting the diverse needs of users while enhancing accessibility and productivity in live environments.

