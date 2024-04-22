Razer Kishi Ultra mobile gaming controller

Razer has this week unveiled its latest mobile gaming controller in the form of the new Kishi Ultra. Compatible with a wide range of devices, including Android, iPhone 15 series, and iPad Mini, the Kishi Ultra aims to deliver a console-grade gaming experience that fits in the palm of your hand. By integrating advanced features such as immersive haptics and Razer Chroma RGB lighting, this innovative controller sets a new standard for mobile gaming performance and aesthetics, catering to the needs of both casual and hardcore gamers alike.

Exclusive Mecha-tactile 8-way d-pad and ABXY buttons for supreme responsiveness and comfort.

Console-sized Hall Effect triggers for analog precision.

Full-sized pro-grade thumb sticks with anti-friction rings and a medical-grade TPSiV surface for enduring quality.

Programmable L4/R4 multifunction buttons for customized control setups, offering a gaming experience previously thought exclusive to PCs and consoles.

Ergonomic Design

One of the standout features of the Razer Kishi Ultra is its ergonomic design, which closely mirrors the layout and feel of Razer’s pro console controllers. The full-sized handle and button layout ensure a comfortable and familiar gaming experience, allowing players to seamlessly transition between their favorite console titles and mobile games. This design choice not only appeals to dedicated gamers but also enhances the gaming capabilities of devices like the iPad Mini, effectively transforming them into powerful gaming handhelds. Furthermore, the Kishi Ultra’s versatility extends beyond mobile devices, as it supports wired play with PCs, making it a comprehensive solution for gamers across multiple platforms.

Uncompromising Performance and Precision

Razer’s expertise in creating esports-grade controllers shines through in the Kishi Ultra’s impressive array of features. The device boasts an exclusive Mecha-tactile 8-way d-pad and ABXY buttons, ensuring precise and responsive input for even the most demanding games. The inclusion of console-sized Hall Effect triggers and full-sized pro-grade thumb sticks further enhances the controller’s performance, providing a level of accuracy and control that rivals traditional gaming setups. These features combine to deliver a supreme gaming experience, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in their favorite titles without compromising on responsiveness or precision.

Immersive Haptics and Customizable Lighting

In addition to its impressive control features, the Razer Kishi Ultra incorporates immersive haptics and Razer Chroma RGB lighting, taking the mobile gaming experience to new heights. The advanced haptic feedback system adds a new dimension to gameplay, allowing players to feel every impact, explosion, and vibration, creating a more engaging and realistic experience. The customizable Chroma RGB lighting not only adds a touch of style to the controller but also provides visual feedback during gameplay, enhancing the overall immersion and aesthetics.

Pricing & Availability

The Razer Kishi Ultra and the updated Razer Kishi V2 USB C are priced at $149.99 USD and $99.99 USD, respectively, offering gamers a choice based on their preferences and budget. Both products are available for purchase through official Razer channels and authorized resellers, having launched on April 18, 2024. As mobile gaming continues to evolve, the Kishi Ultra is well-positioned to cater to the growing demand for high-quality, portable gaming solutions.

Razer Kishi Ultra

$149.99USD / €169.99 MSRP

Razer Kishi V2 USB C

$99.99USD / €119.99 MSRP



