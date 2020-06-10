Razer Kishi smartphone controller $80

After unveiling their new smartphone controller back in January of this year, gaming peripheral and computer manufacturer company Razer as announced the official launch and availability of their new Razer Kishi controller.

Specifically designed for the latest smartphones the controller consists of two parts which connect to either end of your smartphone in landscape mode. Equipped with clickable analogue firm sticks the controller helps you refine your aim and execution by providing familiar console control features such as bumper buttons, as well as a D-pad for extra inputs.

“Bring your A-game anytime, anywhere. Introducing a universal mobile gaming controller that fits most smartphone devices, designed to bring console-level control to your on-the-go gaming. With this controller by your side, wherever you go, victory will follow.”

Features of the Razer Kishi controller :

– If your phone starts running low while you’re gaming with the controller still attached, simply hook up a charging cable to the controller itself to get the device charging.

– Designed for long gaming sessions, the mobile controller’s comfortable handheld grip has optimized button placements to make sure each button press feels natural and intuitive.

– With the reality of playing AAA releases on any screen, having the controller attached to your device provides a form factor convenient and portable enough to truly game anywhere.

Source : Razer

