Razer Evisu Collection gaming peripherals unveiled

Razer has joined forces with iconic, Japanese denim brand Evisu to create a new collection of gaming peripherals emblazoned with the Evisu and the slogan “Before anyone did anything, EVISU did everything”. Check out the video below to learn more about the products available and their style. Sales will start in a few days time on February 24 at 6 PM PST.

“Our exclusive new line of Razer | EVISU gear celebrates the stellar vision of two trailblazing cult brands that have, over the decades, conquered the world stage and revolutionized global gaming and street culture. From the boardwalk to the battlefront—throw on an iconic look and breathe life into your next victory as you blaze a trail across the city.”

Razer Evisu Collection

“Defy your limitations with a gaming mouse mat that’s engineered to bring fluid swipes and pixel-precise aim to your every game. Every legend rises on the back of an epic support champion. Make award-winning comfort your edge as you take the plunge into the game engulfed in a splash of EVISU attitude. History is designed by the victors. Take the win into your own hands and make light work of the competition with a compact, ultra-lightweight companion that’s nothing short of a revolution.”

Source : Razer





