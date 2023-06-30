Razer Cobra gaming mouse launches from $40

If you are in the market for a new gaming mouse you might be interested to know that Razer has this week launched its new Razer Cobra Pro and Razer Cobra gaming mice. Specifically designed to provide gamers with a balanced yet lightweight controller the Razer Cobra Pro gaming mouse is now available to purchase priced at $130 or €150. While the Razer Cobra standard version gaming mouse is now available to purchase priced at $40 or €50 depending on your location.

Razer Cobra Pro gaming mouse

An Illuminating Experience

The Cobra line is a brilliant addition to Razer’s expansive suite of Chroma RGB enabled peripherals. The world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming and lifestyle devices, Chroma RGB features 16.8 million colors, a multitude of lighting effects, and seamless integration with over 250+ games. The newly added Smart Dimming feature in the Cobra line enables gamers to automatically conserve battery during play and reverts to full Chroma display during active use.

Technological Excellence

Harnessing the pinnacle of gaming technologies, the Cobra Pro is a testament to Razer’s relentless innovation. Drawing from the superior capabilities of the award-winning Razer Basilisk V3 Pro, such as Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 and HyperSpeed. And for gamers thirsting for more, the Cobra Pro is upgrade-ready for true 4000 Hz polling rates with Razer Mouse Dock Pro (sold separately) or the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, taking pro-gaming performance to stratospheric levels.

Superior Connectivity

Despite being fully feature-packed, the Cobra Pro weighs just 77 g, giving gamers the best of both worlds for the ultimate immersive experience. With up to 100 hours of gameplay on HyperSpeed Wireless (and a staggering 170 hours on Bluetooth) gamers can now battle, build, or strategize anywhere, anytime.

The USB Type C Speedflex Cable allows for quick, seamless charging, keeping the Cobra Pro ready for action. In addition, the Razer Mouse Dock Pro (sold separately), or the Razer Wireless Charging Puck (sold separately) can be utilized to unlock wireless charging capabilities, to enable ultimate convenience.

Introducing the Razer Cobra

For casual gamers who prefer a wired connection, the Razer Cobra stands out as a preferred alternative- lightweight and armed with ultra-durable switches, eight customizable controls, and decked out with a striking gradient Chroma underglow. This mouse exemplifies big-game performance in a sleek, wired form factor.

For more information on the new gaming mouse launched by Razer this week jump over to the official page on the Razer website by following the link below.

Source : Razer



