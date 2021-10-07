Razer Book and Razer Blade 15 Advanced Windows 11 laptops unveiled

Hardware manufacturer Razer has introduced two new Windows 11 laptops this week in the form of the Razer Book and Razer Blade 15 Advanced and existing Razer Blade owners will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 if they wish to do so. “Razer laptops like the Razer Book are built to use the highest quality tools available, so that any user can accomplish their tasks efficiently without hardware or software limitations,” says Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Razer’s Systems Business Unit. “Windows 11 helps us do exactly that as we quickly adapt to a more powerful operating system for work and gaming.”

The latest edition of the companies Razer Book laptop is supplied with Windows 11 preinstalled and is priced at $1000 or €1100. Razer has also made available a 4K version equipped with double the storage if your budget will stretch. “The new Razer Book is crafted with the Windows 11 experience in mind; with its 16:10 thin bezel display with resolution options up to a 4K Touch, users can experience the future of Windows in absolute clarity. Newly refreshed features on Windows 11 like Widgets and improved Teams integration lead to a clean and creative space to work on the Razer Book.”

Razer Book ultralightweight Windows 11 laptop

“The new Razer Blade 15 Advanced also benefits from powerful Windows 11 integration for gaming. With features on Windows 11 including Xbox GamePass, Xbox GameBar, and DirectStorage, gaming has never been easier, anytime and anywhere. Newly available models of the Blade 15 Advanced will come preloaded with Windows 11 starting today, with displays featuring QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rates, 100% DCI-P3 color space and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-Sync.”

