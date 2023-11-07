Razer adds 8000 Hz wireless polling to existing gaming mice

Razer, has announced the expansion of its 8000 Hz wireless polling rate to its range of its gaming mice, aiming to provide gamers with the most advanced and efficient tools for optimal performance. Razer has consistently been at the forefront of technological advancements in the gaming industry.

To upgrade a Razer HyperPolling compatible gaming mouse, users must ensure they have the latest version of Razer Synapse installed. This update applies to owners of the Viper V2 Pro, DeathAdder V3 Pro, Cobra Pro, Basilisk V3 Pro, and Viper V3 HyperSpeed and is rolling out starting from today, 6th November 2023, 8am PT.

Razer has introduced several groundbreaking features, such as the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, and the Razer HyperPolling Wireless technology. These innovations have set new standards in the industry, offering gamers unparalleled precision and responsiveness.

Razer 8000 Hz wireless gaming mice

In 2021, Razer launched the Razer Viper 8 KHz, the fastest wired technology in the market, boasting a true 8000 Hz polling rate. This was followed by the introduction of HyperPolling Wireless in 2022, which achieved a true 4000 Hz wireless rate, further enhancing the gaming experience. In April 2023, Razer raised the bar once again with the 8000 Hz HyperPolling Wireless update for the Viper Mini Signature Edition. This update allows the mouse to transmit up to eight times more data every second from the mouse to the PC, reducing input delays from 1 ms to a mere 0.125 ms. This significant reduction in input delay ensures a smoother and more responsive gaming experience.

Razer Synapse update

The Razer Synapse software is a crucial component of Razer’s gaming technology. It allows users to adjust the polling rate from 125 Hz to 8000 Hz, enabling them to tailor the mouse’s performance to individual games. This level of customization ensures optimal performance and a more immersive gaming experience.

Razer’s gaming mouse lineup, including the Viper V2 Pro, DeathAdder V3 Pro, Cobra Pro, Basilisk V3 Pro, and Viper V3 HyperSpeed, are all equipped with the latest technologies. These devices offer gamers unparalleled precision, responsiveness, and customization, ensuring an optimal gaming experience. For more information on each on the full range of Razer products jump over to the official website.



