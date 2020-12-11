Raya and the Last Dragon premiers on Disney+ March 5th 2021

Disney has announced that its new animated movie Raya and the Last Dragon, will premiers in theatres and stream on Disney+ from March 5th 2021. No pricing has been announced as yet but let’s hope it’s a little more affordable than Mulan’s $30 price tag.

“Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.”

“However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, Walt Disney Animation Studios’”

Raya and the Last Dragon premiers in theatres and on Disney+ on March 5th 2021.

Source : Disney

