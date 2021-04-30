Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart 15 minute gameplay teaser

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will explore the story of the titular characters as they traverse across different worlds in multiple realities to stop their archenemy, Doctor Nefarious, from exploiting the catastrophic dimensional collapse caused by the malfunctioning Dimensionator to finally achieve his dream of completely exterminating organic life in all universes.

“Check out the most in-depth look yet at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. You’ll see brand-new gameplay with Rivet, deeper looks at some of the new weapons from the out-of-this-world-arsenal, and glimpses at the variety of worlds, characters and gameplay you’ll experience in the full game.”

Source : PlayStation

