PiJuice Zero Raspberry Pi Zero portable project platform available from Crowd Supply

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a Raspberry Pi Zero board to help with project development stacked with a wealth of features, may be interested to know that the PiJuice Zero bt Pi Supply is in stock on Crowd Supply and priced from $45 with free shipping throughout the US and worldwide shipping available.

“When plugged into any source, the PiJuice Zero acts as an Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) using intelligent power management to keep your Raspberry Pi Zero going. PiJuice Zero will also stay charged, so you can take your projects with you anywhere. With an onboard Real-Time Clock (RTC), programmable LEDs and switches, user-friendly software and much more, PiJuice Zero gives you maximum control and flexibility for all your Raspberry Pi Zero projects…wherever you want to take them.”

“From cute little robots, to wildlife monitoring, uninterruptible battery backups and a whole host of other applications PiJuice has enabled a new generation of portable Raspberry Pi projects. But have you ever wondered what other projects you could create if you had a smaller solution, compatible with the Pi Zero and in a tiny form factor? That is exactly why we created PiJuice Zero…to open the door to new possibilities. We launched the PiJuice HAT on Kickstarter in 2015 and it was a roaring success. Since launching and shipping that campaign, the most common question we get is “when are you doing a PiJuice for the Raspberry Pi Zero?” – so here it is.”

Features of the PiJuice Zero :

– Compatible with any single cell lithium polymer (LiPo) battery (including our range of PiJuice batteries!)

– A full uninterrupted power supply solution for the Raspberry Pi Zero

– Integrated real-time clock

– Onboard intelligent on/off switch

– Low power deep-sleep state with wake on interrupt/calendar event

– 2 x programmable multi-coloured RGB LEDs

– Our revolutionary PiAnywhere technology – the best way to take your Pi off the grid!

– Full power management API available to Raspberry Pi OS with auto shutdown capability when running low on batteries

– Raspberry Pi pHAT layout – designed to exactly fit the Raspberry Pi Zero and Zero W. For use with Raspberry Pi A+, B+, 2B, 3B, 3B+, 4B – we recommend an additional stacking header for best operation, or better yet – just use PiJuice HAT module.

– Low profile design (10 g and 65 x 30 x 8 mm total dimensions), to fit inside the smallest of projects and possibly even inside some existing cases!

– Bring your own battery – this pHAT does not come with a battery. However, we offer a selection of batteries. When paired with our mating cable (one is provided with PiJuice Zero, additional are available separately) it is easy to use any battery with your PiJuice with simple crimp connectors.

– Fully CE and FCC tested, just like the original PiJuice HAT to enable use in educational and industrial settings

Source : Crowd Supply

