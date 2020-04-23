Makers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for inspiration for a new project to keep them busy over the next few weeks, might be interested in this Raspberry Pi weather station project created by Hackster.io member Hartmut Wendt. The project published this week uses a Raspberry Pi Zero Wireless mini PC and the Raspberry Pi Raspbian operating system.

“I want to show you in this project how to build a nice looking weather station based on Raspberry Pi Zero W for wall mount with weather forecast and coloured 2.8 inch TFT screen. The software based on the great work of LoveBootCaptain. To make it compatible to AZ-Touch it was needed to recompile the rpi–display-overlay driver. You will find a copy of the changed driver and prepared Raspbian image on my hackster.io page.”

For full instructions on how to build your very own Raspberry Pi weather station jump over to the Hackster.io website by following the link below.

Source : Hackster,io

