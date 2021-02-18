Raspberry Pi remote coding using Visual Studio Code

The Raspberry Pi foundation has published a new article to its blog today, providing information on how to code remotely using your Raspberry Pi and the Visual Studio Code application. Earlier this month a Raspberry Pi supported version of the excellent Visual Studio Code software was made available for the Raspberry Pi mini PC by Microsoft.

If you like to run your Raspberry Pi as a ‘headless’ device to control various electronics, the new article provides everything you need to know about coding your Pi mini PC remotely using VS Code. Ashley Whittaker explains more over on the official Raspberry Pi blog.

“Visual Studio Code, or VS Code, is a free, open source, developer’s text editor with a whole swathe of extensions to support you coding in multiple languages, and provide tools to support your development. I practically live day to day in VS Code: whether I’m writing blog posts, documentation or Python code, or programming microcontrollers, it’s my work ‘home’. You can run VS Code on Windows, macOS, and of course on a Raspberry Pi.

One of the extensions that helps here is the Remote SSH extension, part of a pack of remote development extensions. This extension allows you to connect to a remote device over SSH, and run VS Code as if you were running on that remote device. You see the remote file system, the VS Code terminal runs on the remote device, and you access the remote device’s hardware. When you are debugging, the debug session runs on the remote device, but VS Code runs on the host machine.”

For full instructions on how to set up your Raspberry Pi for coding remotely with Visual Studio Code follow the link below.

Source : Raspberry Pi Foundation : VSC

