Synthberry Pi standalone Pure Data Raspberry Pi synthesiser

The SynthBerry Pi project consists of a stand-alone synthesiser which is capable of running patches created with Pure Data. Pure Data (Pd) is a visual programming language developed by Miller Puckette back in the 1990s for creating interactive computer music and multimedia works. Pd is an open-source project with a large developer base working on new extensions.

The Raspberry Pi synthesiser is equipped with 8 slide potentiometers connected to create a simple control interface enabling you to adjust the sound synthesis parameters. Check out the video below for a quick demonstration an overview of its features.

“The prototype is based on the Pure Data development environment and the Raspberry Pi mini computer. In the video we present the prototype and the sounds that can be created live through a Pd patch that offers the user the possibility to control three oscillators and a delay.”

Source : Artislab : Synthtopia : Adafruit

