Raspberry Pi enthusiasts might be interested to know about a new arrival to the Adafruit online store in the form of the Raspberry Pi Witty Pi 3 Mini RTC and and power management board, created by the team at UUgear. The small Witty Pi 3 Mini board adds RTC (DS3231SN) and power management to your Raspberry Pi, and allows you to create and define complex ON/OFF sequences with simple script. Witty Pi 3 Mini supports all Raspberry Pi models that have the 40-pin GPIO header, including A+, B+, 2B, Zero, Zero W, 3B, 3B+, 3A+, and 4 B+.

Witty Pi 3 Mini uses the same software as Witty Pi 3. You just need to run these two commands in your Raspberry Pi to install the software: Priced at $19.95 the Witty Pi 3 Mini features include :

– You can gracefully turn on/off Raspberry Pi with a single tap on the switch.

– After shutdown, Raspberry Pi and all its USB peripherals’ power are fully cut.

– Raspberry Pi knows the correct time, even without accessing the Internet.

– Raspberry Pi knows the temperature thanks to the sensor in the RTC chip.

– You can schedule the startup/shutdown of your Raspberry Pi.

– You can even write a script to define a complex ON/OFF sequence.

– Monitor external voltage and turn on/off your Raspberry Pi accordingly.

Source : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals