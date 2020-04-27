PIndustrial Raspberry Pi RS485 and power supply HAT

Raspberry Pi enthusiast and developer Dmitriy Shishov has published a new tutorial to the Hackster.io website providing details on how you can power your Raspberry Pi mini PC using RS-485 without “unreliable USB connectors and additional adapters”. Shishov explains more about the inspiration behind the project.

“There are a lot of Raspberry Pi-based projects, which have some power supply and external device connection issues. PIndustrial Hat was developed to make Raspberry Pi usage more convenient and to increase the whole system’s reliability.”

“Generally, the Raspberry Pi-based automatization solutions consist of a bunch of IO modules with 12-24V power supply and RS-485 connected to a single-board computer. It leads us to a few design issues: an additional power supply and RS-485 adapter with unreliable USB connectors have to be used. So, we end up with a messy connection scheme.”

The solution “PIndustrial Hat for Raspberry Pi was designed to resolve all problems mentioned above and increase the whole system reliability. Power on without any additional power supply, RS-485 without any extra USB adapters. By eliminating all unreliable wiring, we achieve a very clean connection”

Source : Hackster.io

