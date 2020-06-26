Using the LoRaWAN Gateway with a Raspberry Pi 4

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interest in setting up a LoRaWAN Gateway with RAK2245 Pi HAT and the powerful Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC, may be interested in a new tutorial published to the Hackster.io website this month by member Attila Tőkés.

The RAK2245 is a Raspberry Pi HAT featuring a LoRaWAN multichannel concentrator module (SX1301) and a GPS module (Ublox MAX-7Q).There multiple version with support for all the major frequency regions (EU433, CN470, IN865, EU868, AU915, US915, KR920, AS920 and AS923).

“I was always interested in LoRa, LoRaWAN, SigFox and other low-power and long range wireless technologies. A couple of years ago, I build a single channel LoRaWAN Gateway. Although this was usable for custom projects, it is not a fully compliant LoRaWAN gateway. A fully compliant gateway requires a LoRa concentrator with 8 simultaneously working channels, mine has one channel.

At some point, I started looking fully compliant LoRaWAN gateways. As the off-the-shelf LoRaWAN gateways were a little bit expensive, I searched for DIY solutions. One of the options was to use Raspberry Pi with a RAK2245 Pi Hat Edition. About two mounts ago I contacted RAK Wireless, and they were kind enough to send me over a RAK2245 Pi Hat Edition for free to build a gateway :)”

