The development team and engineers over at SparkFun have created a second-generation Qwiic pHAT for STEMMA QT Raspberry Pi programming, offering an affordable entry-level board into the SparkFun’s Qwiic or STEMMA QT ecosystems. The Qwiic pHAT connects to the I2C bus (GND, 3.3V, SDA, and SCL) on your Raspberry Pi mini PC to an array of Qwiic/QT connectors on the HAT and since this system allows for daisy-chaining boards with different addresses, you can plug in as many sensors as you’d like depending on your project application.

“The Qwiic pHAT v2.0 has four Qwiic connect ports (two on its side and two vertical), all on the same I2C bus. SparkFun also made sure to add a simple 5V screw terminal to power boards that may need more than 3.3V and a general-purpose button (with the option to shut down the Pi with a script). Also updated, the mounting holes found on the board are now spaced to accommodate the typical STEMMA QT / Qwiic board dimension of 1.0″ x 1.0″. This HAT is compatible with any Raspberry Pi that utilizes the standard 2×20 GPIO header as well as the NVIDIA Jetson Nano and Google Coral.”

For more information on the Raspberry Pi Qwiic pHAT 2.0 for Qwiic or STEMMA QT programming jump over to the official Adafruit online store where the small Pi add-on board is now available to purchase priced at $7.95.

Source : Adafruit

