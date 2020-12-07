Raspberry Pi NextCloud server project



Raspberry Pi enthusiasts searching for a new project to keep them busy this weekend, may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website this week by member “nj1337”. Providing everything you need to know to set up your very own Raspberry Pi NextCloud server. The publisher explains a little more about the inspiration behind the project and what it can accomplish.

“I needed a cheap backup server, and since I had a raspberry 3B in one of my drawers, I chose to use it instead of buying a backup solution. The main advantage of using a Raspberry is that it consumes little energy and is fully configurable. The solution therefore remains very flexible and scalable.

The main idea is to use NextCloud to duplicate my work data, which is cheaper than using a NAS with a RAID 5 or raid 1. Here a small 2.5 HDD do the job. In addition, Nextcloud has interesting features in the context of access for customers, for example. You just have to declare the server in the DMZ of your router to provide access from the internet with a dyndns, for example. Data takes a long time to copy. It took me several days to synchronize my TB of data.I hope you find this useful, and I wish you good make =)”

For more details and full instructions on how to set up your very own Raspberry Pi NextCloud server, jump over to the official Hackster.io website project page by following the link below.

Source : Hackster.io

