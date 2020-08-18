CrowPi2 Raspberry Pi laptop unboxed

If you are interested in learning more about the recently crowned funded CrowPi Raspberry Pi laptop created by the development team at Elecrow. you may be interested in this and boxing video created by YouTuber and Raspberry Pi enthusiast Jeff Geerling.

Compatible with the latest Raspberry Pi 4 mini PC the CrowPi Raspberry Pi laptop kit features independently developed software to help the learning process and features a removable wireless keyboard and an 11.6 inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

If you missed out on the Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign the CrowPi Raspberry Pi laptop still available from $269 and can be ordered directly from the official Elecrow website.

“CrowPi2 combines Raspberry Pi and a range of other affordable, educational computer components. Throughout the development of CrowPi2, our goal has remained the same: to create something that people can use to learn, to explore, and to have fun. We want CrowPi2 to be a device that people can rely on in any and all environments – something that is just as powerful and useful for using as a portable laptop, also for learning about STEM education. Featuring 22 kinds of common sensors& modules, and independently developed software, CrowPi2 is exactly what you need to discover all the joys of Raspberry Pi. From CrowPi2, you can learn Python, Scratch, AI, Minecraft through programming in an easier way.”

For more information on the CrowPi Raspberry Pi laptop jump over to the official website by following the link below

Source : Elecrow

