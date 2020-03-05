New Raspberry Pi Imager makes it easy to image your microSD card with Raspbian

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has today announced the availability of its new Raspberry Pi Imager software, created to provide an easy way to image your microSD card with the official Raspberry Pi operating system Raspbian. From today, Raspberry Pi users can download and use the new Raspberry Pi Imager, available for Windows, macOS and Ubuntu. Raspberry Pi Imager is fully open source and was originally written as a modification of the PiBakery tool, later modified and finished by Floris Bos (the original writer of the NOOBS tool and the PiServer tool).

Gordon Hollingworth Director of Software Engineering Cycles at the Raspberry Pi Foundation explains a little more : “For me, one of the most important aspects of the Raspberry Pi experience is trying to make it as easy as possible to get started. To this end, since launching the first Raspberry Pi, we’ve added a GUI to our operating system, a wizard to help you set up your Raspberry Pi the first time you boot it, and lots of books and magazines to get people up and running. We’ve even developed the Raspberry Pi Desktop Kit to put all the things you need (yes, Alex, I know – except for a monitor) into a single box to make it as easy as possible!

Raspbian is our official operating system for all models of the Raspberry Pi. Use Raspberry Pi Imager for an easy way to install Raspbian and other operating systems to an SD card ready to use with your Raspberry Pi. “

To download your copy jump over to the official Raspberry Pi Foundation website by following the link below.

Source : RPiF

