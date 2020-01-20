Raspberry Pi Home Automation for beginners

If you are Interested in learning how you can use your Raspberry Pi mini PC to create home automation projects, you may be interested in a new tutorial published to the Hackster.io website this month by BnBe Club. The team have published a number of useful Raspberry Pi projects previously two Hackster.io and this one is classed as a beginners project.

The Getting Started With Home Automation Home Assistant tutorial offers full instructions on how to set up and install a home assistant on the Raspberry Pi using the Raspberry Pi Raspbian operating system. Check out the video below to learn more on how you can get started building your very own Raspberry Pi home automation system using Hass.io.

Hass.io turns your Raspberry Pi (or another device) into the ultimate home automation hub powered by Home Assistant. With Hass.io you can focus on integrating your devices and writing automations. Features of Hass.io include :

– Free and open source

– Optimized for embedded devices like Raspberry Pi

– 100% local home automation

– Easy installation and updates (powered by HassOS and Docker)

– Management web interface integrated into Home Assistant

– Create and restore full backups of your whole configuration with ease

– Install many popular add-ons with a single click! For example Google Assistant, encryption via Let’s Encrypt and dynamic DNS via Duck DNS.

“We are now going to start the home automation series, where we create a smart home that will allow us to control things like lights, speakers, sensors and so on using a central hub along with a voice assistant. In this post, we will learn how to install Home Assistant on the Raspberry Pi and we will also learn how to view the IP camera stream from the ESP32-CAM board camera we built several posts ago. The video above shows you how it is all done and it also gives you some more information along the way. I would recommend watching that first, to get a better understanding of how everything comes together.”

