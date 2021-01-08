Raspberry Pi Compute module transformed into mini-ITX motherboard

Over:Board is a new piece of hardware specifically created to transform the small Raspberry Pi Compute module into a mini-ITX motherboard. Now available via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website the Over:Board motherboard is priced from £199 and will start shipping out tobaccos during March 2021.

“Hi, I’m Ross and I am a qualified software and hardware engineer working in the industry for over 20 years. After years of wanting to combine two of my loves: the wealth of available components, peripherals and accessories of the PC world with the flexibility, customisability and community support of the Raspberry Pi, I have designed a mini-ITX carrier board for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. I have designed and made many carrier boards and peripheral PCBs in my professional career, but this is the first based on my own personal wishes.”

Specifications of the Raspberry Pi Compute module :

– Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz

– H.265 (HEVC) (up to 4Kp60 decode), H.264 (up to 1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)

– OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

– Options for 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM (depending on variant)

– Options for 0GB (“Lite”), 8GB, 16GB or 32GB eMMC Flash memory (depending on variant)

– Option for fully certified radio module: 2.4 GHz, 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless; Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

“In addition to the standard Raspberry Pi interfaces found on the various standard models and the Compute Module I/O board, the Over:Board offers a full-size PCI-Express slot (but still just the 1x single-lane PCI-E v2.0 bus), a 24-pin ATX power header, Real-Time Clock with backup battery, RS232 (DB9) COM port, USB 2.0 4-port hub with two physical ports, USB Audio IC with Line-out and Mic-in, and a USB SATA controller for HDD/SSD storage. I’ve kept the PCI-Express lane clear to the slot for full performance expansion cards and offer the additional functionality using the USB 2.0 bus which gives minimal functionality without compromising expandability.”

“If enough other people feel as excited by the idea of this project as I do then I think getting this product to market will be straight-forward enough with their support and with the endless support of the Raspberry Pi community. The design is done, checked and double-checked and is ready for prototyping. After successful testing and (if necessary) tweaking the pre-production stage will then be used to streamline the systems and processes required for mass-production, retail and after-sales support, working closely with the chosen manufacturer on optimal selection of components (substitute for most readily available and alternatives for future runs should it become necessary) and the Raspberry Pi community for support.”

Source : Indiegogo : Liliputing : LinuxGizmos

