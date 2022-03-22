Raspberry Pi Zero cluster project inspired by Cray 1 Supercomputer

YouTuber and Pi enthusiast Kevin McAleer has created a unique Raspberry Pi cluster inspired by the Cray 1 Supercomputer originally launched back in 1975 and pictured below. The Cray-1 was a supercomputer designed, manufactured and marketed by Cray Research. Announced in 1975, the first Cray-1 system was installed at Los Alamos National Laboratory in 1976. Eventually, over 100 Cray-1s were sold, making it one of the most successful supercomputers in history.

Cray 1 Supercomputer

McAleer has created a 3D printed framework that uses a Raspberry Pi cluster of Zero mini PCs to create a unique project. If you would like to build your very own McAleer has kindly made available all the 3D printing files required. If you are interested in building your very own Pi Cluster jump over to the website by following the link below where full instructions are provided.

“The design of the Clustered-Pi Zero is based on the Cray-1 supercomputer from 1970s. The Cluster is powered by a 12 Raspberry Pi Zero 2 (well, currently 6 Zero 2s and 6 Zero 1.2s).”

” The Cray-1S, announced in 1979, was an improved Cray-1 that supported a larger main memory of 1, 2 or 4 million words. The larger main memory was made possible through the use of 4,096 x 1-bit bipolar RAM ICs with a 25 ns access time. The Cray-1’s architect was Seymour Cray; the chief engineer was Cray Research co-founder Lester Davis. They would go on to design several new machines using the same basic concepts, and retained the performance crown into the 1990s.”

Source : CPi

