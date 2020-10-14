Sixfab Raspberry Pi Cellular Internet of Things HAT

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in adding cellular Internet of things connectivity to their mini PC may be interested in the Sixfab Raspberry Pi Cellular IoT HAT priced at €66.50. The add-on card for the Pi combines LTE technologies Cat.M1, Cat.NB1 (NB-IoT) and eGPRS for Raspberry Pi, based on Quectel’s BG96 module. Offering the power of new IoT phenomenon LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) with Cat.M1 and NB-IoT connection functionalities, as well as eGPRS, the enhanced version of classical GPRS. For location, navigation, tracking, mapping and timing applications applications

“Sixfab Raspberry Pi Cellular IoT HAT allows you to send or receive data over LTE-M cellular networks that the Telnyx SIM has access to without needing gateways. LTE-M (Cat M1) is a must-have for those looking to make the most of Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology.”

“The Quectel BG96 lies on the middle of the Raspberry Pi Cellular IoT HAT. It is an LTE Cat M1/Cat NB1/EGPRS module offering a maximum data rate of 375Kbps downlink and uplink with worldwide coverage. This LTE add-on for Raspberry Pi also supports GNSS and GPS to build location, navigation, tracking, mapping, and timing applications.”

For more information and full specifications on the Raspberry Pi Cellular IoT HAT, which is now available to purchase jump over to the Sixfab online store, where worldwide shipping is available.

Source : Hackster.io : Sixfab

