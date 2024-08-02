Raspberry Pi AI Hailo 8L Processing Power Bundle €90

Did you know that the AI processing power of the Hailo-8L AI Accelerator can deliver an astounding 13 Tera-operations per second (TOPS)? Pineboards has just unveiled its latest innovation, the Raspberry Pi AI Bundle Hailo 8L Raspberry Pi HAT+, which not only features this impressive processing capability but also supports high-speed NVMe SSD storage. This new bundle is designed to meet the growing demands for efficient AI and storage solutions, making it a catalyst for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Raspberry Pi AI Processing Power

the AI Bundle Hailo 8L Raspberry Pi HAT+, which combines advanced AI processing capabilities with high-speed NVMe SSD support. This new bundle is designed to provide users with a powerful and efficient solution for their AI and storage needs, building on the success of previous Raspberry Pi AI HATs and Google Coral combinations.

Key Takeaways Combines M.2 2280 M-Key NVMe connection with M.2 2230 A/E-Key connection.

Pre-loaded with Hailo-8L AI Accelerator on a bottom-mounted Raspberry Pi 5 HAT.

Compatible with existing Raspberry Pi AI Kit software stack.

Includes thermal pad and larger ground plane for efficient cooling.

Supports bootable PCIe Gen 2 NVMe storage.

High-quality accessories including impedance-controlled PCIe cable and all-metal screws/spacers.

Supports various M.2 NVMe drive sizes (2230, 2242, 2280).

MSRP for Hailo 8L bundle is €90 (excluding VAT).

The AI Bundle Hailo 8L Raspberry Pi HAT+ is equipped with a Hailo-8L AI Accelerator, capable of delivering an impressive 13 Tera-operations per second (TOPS). This significant boost in processing power allows users to perform more complex AI tasks efficiently. The bundle’s compatibility with the existing Raspberry Pi AI Kit software stack ensures a seamless transition for users who are already familiar with the platform.

Familiar Software Stack

One of the standout features of the AI Bundle Hailo 8L is its compatibility with the existing Raspberry Pi AI Kit software stack. Users can continue to use their preferred software without any modifications, as the Hailo-8L AI Accelerator is integrated in a different M.2 format. This ensures that applications like rpicam-apps and other Hailo-8L management software under the hailo-all apt package remain fully functional.

Efficient Cooling Mechanism

To address the heat generated by the powerful AI Accelerator, Pineboards has pre-installed a thermal pad between the Hailo-8L module and the HatDrive! PCB. This thermal pad, combined with the larger ground plane of the bottom-mounted, full-size device, helps dissipate heat effectively, ensuring the system remains cool under pressure.

Versatile Storage Options

The AI Bundle Hailo 8L Raspberry Pi HAT+ offers users the best of both worlds by supporting bootable PCIe Gen 2 NVMe storage. This eliminates the need for microSD cards or USB devices, providing a more streamlined and efficient storage solution. The M-Keyed slot supports various M.2 NVMe drive sizes, including 2230, 2242, and 2280, giving users the flexibility to choose the storage option that best suits their needs.

High-Quality Accessories

Pineboards ensures that users receive high-quality accessories with the AI Bundle Hailo 8L. The bundle includes an impedance-controlled PCIe cable, which guarantees a consistent and reliable connection to the Raspberry Pi 5. Additionally, all-metal screws and spacers are provided to ensure that everything stays securely in place.

Pricing and Availability

The AI Bundle Hailo 8L Raspberry Pi HAT+ is available at an MSRP of €90 (excluding VAT). This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for users looking to enhance their AI processing capabilities and storage solutions. The bundle is available for purchase through Pineboards’ official website and authorized distributors.

The AI Bundle Hailo 8L Raspberry Pi HAT+ is a catalyst for users seeking a powerful and efficient AI processing solution with versatile storage options. Its compatibility with the existing Raspberry Pi AI Kit software stack, efficient cooling mechanism, and high-quality accessories make it a standout product in the market.

For those interested in exploring other areas, Pineboards also offers a range of products and solutions that cater to various needs, from AI development kits to high-performance computing accessories. Whether you’re a hobbyist or a professional, Pineboards has something to offer to enhance your projects and workflows. Discover more about Pineboards’ innovative solutions and how they can help you achieve your goals by visiting its official website.



