Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a case that will accommodate the PoE HAT design for the Raspberry Pi mini PC may be interested in an extended case created by Thingiverse user “rrapier” earlier this year. The Raspberry Pi 4 PoE Texas Hat 3D printed case is now available to download and has been modified from an earlier case design by Haz1.

Specifications of the Raspberry Pi PoE HAT include :

– Fits Raspberry Pi 3 B+ and Raspberry Pi 4

– Works with an IEEE 802.3af switch or 48v injector

– Smaller, more space efficient than Official Pi-HAT

– Isolated with 1500 volts between PoE input and power output

– 10 watts, low ripple, high efficiency

– Increases efficiency above 90% for DC to DC conversion

“I Stretched the case designed by Haz1 to make room for a POE Texas hat. Just a simple remix. It’s pretty rough but does exactly whats needed. Thanks for the great work Haz1. This is completely toolless. If you use these materials you slide on the poe hat, cut the yellow fan wire completely off, then strip back the red and black. Insert them into the poe hat gpio pin holes for 5v and ground. You can squeeze the wires in and they’ll stay put or solder them in if you’d like. This drops my pie from 139F to 102F and it’s nearly silent. Added 60mm Tall version with room for.. lots.. of stuff.”

Source: Thingiverse

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals