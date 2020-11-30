PiGWay a Raspberry Pi Compute powered router, edge-computing device, or IoT gateway



A new Raspberry Pi development board powered by the Raspberry Pi Computer Module will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website and is compatible with CM1, CM3, and CM3+ Compute Modules. Offering a single board that can be used as a router, edge-computing device, or IoT gateway.

“If you’re looking to create your own router, edge computing device, or IoT gateway, the PiGWay P2 and P4 are a step up from the kind of DIY solution you might otherwise implement using a Raspberry Pi (RPi) or some other Single-Board Computer (SBC). Whatsmore, our PiGWay boards are completely open hardware. By the time this campaign ends, we will have published all of our P2 and P4 design files, including our board schematics, layouts, project files, firmware, and software.”

Specifications include :

– Are driven by RPi Compute Modules with access to 8, 16, or 32 GB of eMMC flash storage so they do not have to rely on SD Cards.

– Include a hardware crypto chip to help protect your sensitive key material.

– Support a wider range of power options by way of expansion boards.

– Can be expanded with peripherals like LTE modems and cameras by way of a USB 2.0 interface exposed through a four-pin header in the P4 and two four-pin headers in the P2.

– Host multiple on-board NICs that provide for network isolation (keeping WAN and LAN traffic separate, for example).

– Can power downstream peripherals like CCTV cameras and thermal imaging sensors via PoE.

– NIC 1 & USB Hub: Microchip LAN9514 with EEPROM

– NICs 2 – 4: Microchip LAN9500A with EEPROM

– Crypto: Microchip ATECC608A

– Power: Requires clean, 5 VDC power, at 3 A, by way of a 2.1 mm barrel plug (positive center)

Source : Crowd Supply

