Range Rover Sport SV: Meet the New Black and Stealth Editions

The Range Rover Sport SV Black is redefining the luxury SUV market with its bold, all-black aesthetic and unparalleled performance. Designed to command attention, this new variant of the Range Rover Sport SV combines a striking monochrome exterior with a dark, sophisticated interior, creating a vehicle that exudes both power and elegance. With its Narvik Black body, black-painted carbon fiber bonnet, and Gloss Black Forged 23-inch alloy wheels, the SV Black is a statement of audacious rebellion and refined craftsmanship. The vehicle’s imposing presence is further enhanced by the sleek, blacked-out grille, which seamlessly blends into the front fascia, creating a cohesive and aggressive look.

Performance Meets Design

Under the hood, the Range Rover Sport SV Black is powered by a 635PS, 750Nm 4.4-liter Twin Turbo MHEV V8 petrol engine, capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in just 3.6 seconds and reaching a top speed of 180mph. This performance powerhouse is complemented by a carefully designed interior featuring Ebony Windsor leather performance seats, illuminated SV Black treadplates, and Gloss Grand Black finishers. Every detail, from the black ceramic SV roundel to the Gloss Black quad exhausts, has been carefully curated to deliver a cohesive and commanding presence. The interior also features state-of-the-art technology, including a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 13.7-inch Interactive Driver Display, and a Meridian Signature Sound System, ensuring that the driver and passengers are immersed in a world of luxury and convenience.

Craftsmanship and Attention to Detail

The Range Rover Sport SV Black is a testament to the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. The vehicle’s exterior is finished in a deep, lustrous Narvik Black paint, which is carefully applied to ensure a flawless, uniform appearance. The black-painted carbon fiber bonnet not only adds to the vehicle’s aggressive stance but also helps to reduce weight, enhancing performance. Inside, the Ebony Windsor leather performance seats are hand-stitched and feature intricate diamond quilting, providing both comfort and style. The illuminated SV Black treadplates and Gloss Grand Black finishers add a touch of sophistication, while the black ceramic SV roundel serves as a subtle reminder of the vehicle’s exclusive status.

Pricing and Availability

The Range Rover Sport SV Black starts at £154,975 OTR, reflecting its premium craftsmanship and innovative performance. It will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 10 to July 13, 2025, and will be available for order starting late 2025. For those seeking a more accessible entry into the Range Rover Sport SV lineup, the standard Range Rover Sport SV is available from £139,995 OTR, offering similar performance with a broader range of customization options. Both models are expected to generate significant interest among luxury SUV enthusiasts and automotive connoisseurs alike, thanks to their uncompromising blend of performance, design, and exclusivity.

Additional Options: The Stealth Edition

For UK clients, the Range Rover Sport Stealth Edition offers a more understated take on luxury. Featuring a Carpathian Grey Satin exterior with Gloss Black accents and a choice of Ebony or Light Cloud Windsor leather interiors, the Stealth Edition is available from £101,570 OTR. It also introduces Satin Protective Film, a factory-fitted option that provides a contemporary satin finish and scratch protection. This innovative film not only enhances the vehicle’s aesthetic appeal but also helps to maintain its pristine appearance over time, ensuring that the Stealth Edition continues to turn heads for years to come.

Specifications

Range Rover Sport SV Black: Engine: 635PS, 750Nm 4.4-liter Twin Turbo MHEV V8 petrol Performance: 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds, top speed of 180mph Exterior: Narvik Black body, black-painted carbon fiber bonnet, Gloss Black Forged 23-inch alloy wheels Interior: Ebony Windsor leather performance seats, Gloss Grand Black finishers, illuminated SV Black treadplates Price: Starting at £154,975 OTR

Range Rover Sport SV: Engine: 635PS Twin Turbo V8 mild-hybrid Performance: 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds, top speed of 165mph Price: Starting at £139,995 OTR

Range Rover Sport Stealth Edition: Exterior: Carpathian Grey Satin with Gloss Black accents Interior: Ebony or Light Cloud Windsor leather Powertrains: D300 diesel mild-hybrid or P460e PHEV Price: Starting at £101,570 OTR



