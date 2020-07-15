Range Rover gets new mild hybrid diesel engines

Range Rover has announced a new range of straight-six Ingenium diesel engines which incorporate a 8V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology.

There will be two power options 300 PS (221kW) and 350PS (258kW), they also announced some new special edition models including Westminster, Westminster Black Edition and an exclusive SVAutobiography Dynamic Black models.

The latest generation of smooth and efficient straight-six Ingenium diesel engines, incorporating 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for reduced fuel consumption and heightened refinement, has been developed in-house. It is available in 300PS (221kW) and 350PS (258kW) outputs.

The new Westminster Edition is based on the Vogue model and available with a choice of both diesel and plug-in hybrid electric power. Unique for the UK, Privacy Glass and Atlas exterior accents, 21-inch Diamond Turned Alloy Wheels set it apart on the outside and the new model is available in a range of solid, metallic and Premium Metallic finishes. Inside, Grand Black Veneers combine with a Suedecloth Headlining, a Sliding Panoramic Roof, Softclose Doors. The P400e even comes with a powerful 19-speaker Meridian Surround sound system as standard.

You can find out more details about the new Range Rover models and also the new diesel hybrid engines at the link below.

Source Range Rover

