Ram 1500 TRX Sandblast lands this summer

When it comes to pickups, one of the coolest trucks you can get is the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX. Ram has announced a new special edition for the truck that will land this summer. It’s called the Sandblast Edition, and it offers buyers some unique content.

The Sandblast Edition is built on the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group. The most notable future is a unique Mojave Sand exterior color with graphics. The truck also has 18-inch black bead-lock capable wheels, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, cargo tiedowns, bed step, and more.

Inside, the Sandblast Edition has White Frost accent stitching in the seats and embroidered TRX logos on the seatbacks. The truck also gives unique carbon fiber accents, including a leather and carbon fiber flat-bottom steering wheel. The interior also offers a head-up display and adaptive cruise control. It uses the same supercharged 6.2-liter engine and is priced at $98,285 plus a $1795 destination charge.

