Ram 1500 Revolution EV concept unveiled at CES

The Ram Truck brand introduced a visionary road map today at CES 2023 with its Ram 1500 Revolution Battery-electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept, that provides a glimpse into the future and demonstrates how the industry’s leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment. The leading-edge Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept showcases a truck-load of innovative features that will be seen in Ram trucks going forward and in particular on Ram’s electrification journey.

Ram will differentiate itself by offering a portfolio of fully electrified solutions to better meet customer needs, including a segment-redefining Ram 1500 BEV in 2024. The entire Ram lineup will offer electrified solutions with disruptive, leading-edge advanced technology in the years to come. The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is the first chapter that establishes how Ram will push past competitors’ future EV offerings.

“The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept is our clearest signal yet that we’re on the precipice of something extraordinary at Ram and points directly to where we’re going on our electrified journey,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “At Ram, we’ve redefined what pickup trucks can be and will do so again by pushing past what competitors are offering by delivering the best electric pickups on the market.”

