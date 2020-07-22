TerraMaster TD2 NAS Thunderbolt 3 Dock with RAID

TerraMaster has introduced its latest two bay network attached storage system in the form of the TD2 which offers a Thunderbolt 3 Dock with RAID and 7-in-1 functionality. Building from the design of the TD2 Thunderbolt 3, the TD2 Thunderbolt 3 Plus use high-speed Thunderbolt 3 40 Gbps interface, and now features a 7-in-1 docker function. Enabling users to connect multiple devices in a single Thunderbolt 3 cable. The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus offers speeds of up to 800 MB/s, 50% faster than its predecessor. The TerraMaster TD2 NAS is priced at $330 and now available to purchase worldwide.

Features of the TerraMaster TD2 NAS include :

– Fast Thunderbolt 3 Connectivity – The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus uses high-speed Thunderbolt 3 40 Gbps interface which is 8X faster than USB 3.0.

– Docking Function – The TerraMaster TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus docking function supports 7 functions in a single Thunderbolt 3 cable to transmit data, power, video, audio, and more.

– Smartphone HD Projection – Using a Thunderbolt 3 cable, users can project your smartphone’s content to a high-definition display via the TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus.

– Professional-Grade RAID – The TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus is equipped with a hardware RAID controller which delivers up to 810MB/s read speeds using SSDs under RAID 0. A switch on the rear allow users to shift between RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD, and Single mode easily.

– High Scalability – The TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus support daisy-chaining via Thunderbolt 3 to connect with other Thunderbolt 3-enabled storage devices.

– Supports Multi-Displays of up to an 8K Display – Now equipped with a DisplayPort 1.4 along with Thunderbolt 3 interfaces, the TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus can support up to a single 8K display or dual 4K displays. It can support up to three display screens simultaneously.

– Gigabit LAN – The TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus now comes with a Gigabit LAN port offering access to a stable and reliable wired connection. Gigabit LAN has a driver-free installation and is compatible with both Windows 10 and Mac systems.

– Efficient Cooling – The TD2 Thunderbolt3 Plus sports an aluminium chassis with a temperature-controlled smart fan that keeps the NAS device running cool to maintain optimal working performance.

