PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil graphics card arrives December 17th

In under a week’s time PowerColor will be launching their new Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil graphics card, created for “enthusiasts who want the ultimate performance with the best gaming experience at all levels.” The PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card is designed with a powerful VRM configuration, 14+2 phases using the industry’s best DrMOS as well as high polymer capacitors allowing greater performance and power stability.

The Red Devil AMD RADEON RX 6900 XT graphics card features a new redesigned RGB lightning, together with a ARGB connection for the first time total RGB synchronization via motherboard. “Bringing the best gaming performance with no compromises, PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT adds extra performance to the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT while running lower at temperatures and quieter, with a high dense heatsink and 7 high performance heat pipes together with a fully customized PCB designed optimized to deliver the best performance while maintaining a cool & quiet operation. “

Features of the PowerColor Radeon RX 6900 XT Red Devil graphics card :

Red Devil Limited Edition

To celebrate the newest redesign of Red Devil cards, PowerColor teamed up with a ZOMOPLUS world-famous keyboard cap artist to bundle under a Limited-Edition packaging, RX 6900 XT comes with 2 pieces keyboard cap. Red Devil keyboard caps, game in style!

Dual BIOS and Mute Fan Technology

Game hard or whisper quiet stealth mode, you pick! The Red Devil cards come with Dual BIOS, providing the best performance and the most optimal cooling profile that match your gaming style. In addition, when the temperature of the graphics card fall under 60 degrees Celsius, the fans will be off with Mute Fan technology.

4K Gaming

Designed for the hard core gaming enthusiasts that game on ultra-settings and 4K, the PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT comes with blazing fast clocks and makes use of 16 GB of ultra-fast GDDR6 for no performance compromises.

Next Generation Gaming with AMD RDNA2

PowerColor Red Devil graphics cards are built with the newest AMD RDNA2, with enhanced compute units delivering hardware-accelerated raytracing and Variable Rate Shading, AMD RDNA2 gaming architecture is the foundation for the next generation of enthusiast gaming platforms from PCs to gaming consoles to mobile devices.

Radeon Anti-Lag and AMD FidelityFX

Gamers wants the best visual fidelity and the fastest response, with AMD FidelityFX1 and AMD Radeon Anti-Lag2 gamers can enjoy the most responsive gaming with the lowest latency with a plethora of lighting, shadow, and reflection effects at maximum performance.

AMD FreeSync Technology

Take full advantage of the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card by pairing with an AMD FreeSync Technology -certified monitor3 to enable an exceptional stutter and tear-free gaming experience with high refresh rates, low latency, and stunning HDR.

Source : PowerColor

