Chenbro 12-Bay 2U rackmount server

This month Chenbro has launched their new RB23712 server, a Level 6, 2U rackmounted barebone server with 12 drive bays designed for storage-focused applications in the Data Center and HPC Enterprise. The RB23712 offers Apache Pass, IPMI 2.0 & Redfish compliance, and includes Intel RSTe/Intel VROC options, providing an ideal solution for hosting Video, IMS, SaaS and similar storage-focused applications for either public or private Cloud services.

12X Hot-Swap Drive Bays and PCI-E Expansion options

The Chenbro RB23712 chassis features 12X 3.5-inch storage bays; each allowing toolless hot-swap for ease of maintenance. 4X FHFL, 2X FHHL, 2X HHHL upgrade options are available for internal AIB expansion. The barebones design includes optimized cable routing throughout, plus 17K RPM cooling fans that can be hot-swapped, plus airflow optimized ducts to ensure reliable cooling for up to 165 W CPUs, the high-performance PCI-Express expansion cards, and all storage hardware.

Level 6 Xeon Scalable Server Barebone with Intel Server Board Pre-Installed

The Level 6 server barebone system is comprehensively pre-tested to ensure long-term reliability with the pre-installed hardware, including the Intel S2600WFTR Server Board. The Intel Server Board can support up to two, 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, up to 24X ECC UDIMM 2933MT/s slots (12 per processor) enabling a maximum 7.5 TB of memory, while networking is provided by two 10GbE via RJ45, plus one remote management port. A premium 800 W CRPS 80Plus Platinum grade PSU is provided, with expansion space for another CRPS PSU that can be installed according to the deployment requirements.

Logo Branding & Customization Services for Rackmount Server Chassis

As with other Chenbro chassis, the RB23712 barebone is available for branding customization. The server case can be modified to meet a customer’s needs, including personalized silkscreens, logo plates, and tailor-made bezels to create a Data Center Rackmount in the customer’s brand image. Thanks to an agile organization, Chenbro’s server customization services can support requests from System Integrators and MSP’s for their exclusive clients requiring select quantities.

Quality Server Manufacturing for Fast & Safe Server Assembly by MSP

Building on its 37 years of Taiwan manufacturing excellence, Chenbro assures a quality product manufactured with a sturdy frame and no sharp edges to ensure the well-being of assembly teams in system integrators, rack and stack service providers. The RB23712 barebone server employs a tool-less design for upgrades and maintenance, including storage, HDD trays, system fans, and PCI-Express riser brackets.

