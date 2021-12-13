RaceBox MINI drag racing and lap timer

As the name suggests the RaceBox MINI has been specifically designed to provide the most accurate drag metre and lap timer available offering “unparalleled functionality” say its creators. The RaceBox MINI timer uses 25Hz GPS and is equipped with both the gyroscope and accelerometer, is water resistant and affordable and is now available from Kickstarter. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

Drag racing and lap timer

– You can choose from over 1500 predefined race tracks all around the world with splits, start/finish lines, different configurations, and more. Or create your own custom track/configuration with as many as 4 split lines.

– While driving you will be presented with current lap and lap time for it, your live speed, last and best times, and pop-ups for every point that you cross with the difference from your best time in the session.

– All that information is perfectly arranged and balanced and the UI features big, easily readable text and numbers, with the most important bits, like sector times, even popping up in colour and with big numbers. Just glance at it and never again lose focus searching for the information that you need, missing your perfect racing line.

– Use our “Predictive Mode” that uses advanced self-learning algorithm, similar to artificial intelligence, which studies your driving patterns, improving itself with every lap and predicting your time on the fly.

“RaceBox utilizes the latest generation GPS working with all GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and BeiDou satellites. This provides outstanding accuracy and positioning – as low as 10cm horizontal precision when mounted on the dashboard. Combined with the purpose-built hardware RaceBox has mind-blowing performance – over 99.5% measurement accuracy to a hundred of a second, compared to official lap/drag timing equipment. Measuring 0-100km/h acceleration, how fast you take the notorious ¼ mile or laps around your favourite race circuit has never been easier or more precise. And it’s just a tap of a button away. “

If the RaceBox MINI crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the RaceBox MINI drag and lap timer project watch the promotional video below.

Features of the lap timer

– Two predefined modes – Distance and Speed for quick access to standard measurements, and extra Custom mode for you to configure. Each tracks up to four metrics, such as 0-60mph, quarter mile, etc.

– Distance mode – In Distance mode, you will be able to measure the performance of your car on 4 predefined points (such as ¼ mile) in meters or miles, depending on the units you choose to use.

– Speed mode – In the Speed mode you will be able to measure the acceleration of your car, such as 0-100kph or 0-60mph depending on the units you choose to use.

– Custom mode – In the most interesting Custom mode we let you define your own set of markers. Unlimited combinations of speed and distance points and units – in one run you can measure 60ft, 0-60mph, 400 meters, and 100-200kph together. No other device currently on the market offers that flexibility.

– Predictive Mode that uses advanced self-learning algorithm, similar to artificial intelligence, which studies your driving patterns, improving itself with every run and predicting your drag time on the fly.

– Enable or disable 1ft rollout for all modes – it is up to you.

“Are you wondering why most GPS-based data loggers on the market are currently only 10Hz? It’s because 10Hz is about enough for almost any kind of usage. However, as we at RaceBox are constantly pushing the industry boundaries, we decided that it’s time to integrate the first 25Hz GPS in such a device. That’s how the RaceBox MINI was born.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the drag and lap timer, jump over to the official RaceBox MINI crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

