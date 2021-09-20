Quzmolv a unique metal mechanical puzzle ball with secret internal compartment

If you enjoy a challenge or know someone who delights in solving complicated puzzles you may be interested in the Quzmolv a new mechanical puzzle ball comprising of eight pieces precision machined from stainless steel and is roughly the size of a tennis ball. The puzzle provides a challenging and fun experience and includes a hidden interior space allowing you to store secrets or gifts for special occasions and is large enough to except a ring, necklace, message or treat.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Quzmolv mechanical ball puzzle

“Sit down in your spare time and figure out how to unlock the puzzle and try it. Although the process will be a little difficult, the puzzle is a great test of mental and manual dexterity. If you can’t fit the puzzle together by yourself, ask the family or friends to solve it together. It’s a way to increase a lot of interaction with family or friends. And it will also promote cooperation and trust between you when you solve the puzzle successfully. After that, try it by yourself again, you would have a different experience.”

If the Quzmolv campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Quzmolv mechanical puzzle project watch the promotional video below.

“Use it to challenge your friends. Let them try to solve the problem. Isn’t it a pleasure as someone who has solved this problem to watch other people think about how to solve it? In present fickle age, the product can fully stimulate your mind and let you completely focus on solving problems and immersed in it. It can also exercise your attention, which will help you to deal with problems in the future divergent thinking and fully focusing.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the mechanical puzzle, jump over to the official Quzmolv crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

