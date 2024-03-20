Noctua NH-D12L chromax.black CPU cooler launches

Noctua has expanded its chromax.black series with the NH-D12L chromax.black, an all-black variant of its low-profile 120 mm CPU cooler. This model maintains the acclaimed quiet cooling performance of the original NH-D12L while offering a stealthy appearance suitable for all-black PC builds. The addition of this new quiet 120mm CPU cooler to Noctua’s chromax.black series is designed to offer style and performance with its all-black design, which is sure to complement the aesthetics of your computer. But it’s not just about looks; this cooler is priced at EUR 109.90 or USD 99.90 and is built for those who are serious about their computer’s performance and want a compact yet powerful cooling solution.

The NH-D12L chromax.black stands at just 145 mm tall, making it a perfect fit for smaller cases, such as 4U server cases or slim tower chassis. This is great news if you’re working with limited space but don’t want to compromise on cooling efficiency.

Noctua NH-D12L quiet 120 mm CPU cooler

At the core of this cooler’s performance is a dual-tower heatsink paired with five heatpipes that are excellent at whisking away heat. It comes with Noctua’s NF-A12x25r 120 mm fan, which is known for its quiet operation. This means you can expect your CPU to stay cool, even when you’re overclocking or running demanding applications, without the distraction of a noisy fan.

It is designed for compact, high-performance computer builds with limited space.

The cooler’s height is 145 mm, allowing compatibility with 4U enclosures and narrow tower cases.

It includes a five heatpipe dual-tower design and an NF-A12x25r 120 mm fan for efficient cooling.

The NH-D12L chromax.black ensures 100% RAM compatibility with certain AMD and Intel sockets due to its design.

It comes with the SecuFirm2 mounting system, NT-H1 thermal compound, and a 6-year warranty.

The suggested retail price is EUR 109.90 / USD 99.90.

Noctua has also made sure that this cooler plays well with others. It’s designed to avoid interfering with your RAM, even if you’ve chosen high-performance modules with large heatsinks. This is a big plus for those who need every bit of memory speed they can get. The cooler also comes with the SecuFirm2 mounting system, which makes installation a breeze. This system ensures that the cooler is securely attached to your CPU, which is crucial for effective heat transfer.

To further enhance the cooler’s performance, Noctua includes its NT-H1 thermal compound with each unit. This thermal paste is known for its excellent thermal conductivity, which helps to improve the transfer of heat from your CPU to the heatsink.

Noctua is so confident in the durability of the NH-D12L chromax.black that they offer a 6-year warranty. This gives you peace of mind, knowing that your investment is protected and that you can count on this cooler for years to come.

The NH-D12L chromax.black quiet 120mm CPU cooler is a compelling option for anyone looking to build a high-end system within a compact space. It offers efficient cooling, operates quietly, and is compatible with high-profile RAM. When you consider its competitive price and the assurance of a robust warranty, it’s clear that this cooler is a smart choice for PC enthusiasts who want the best for their setups.



