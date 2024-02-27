Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System unveiled at MWC 2024

Qualcomm unveiled its latest Snapdragon modem at Mobile World Congress 2024 in, Barcelona, Spain, the Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System, and it is designed to be used across multiple platforms.

This includes smartphones, PCs, XR, automotive, mobile broadband, Industrial IoT, fixed wireless access, private networks and more, the patform is powered by Artificial Intelligence and it is designed for performance an power efficiency.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has been a leader in 5G technologies since inception, and today is continuing to set the pace of innovation by announcing the Snapdragon® X80 5G Modem-RF System, the seventh generation of its 5G modem-to-antenna solution. The Snapdragon X80 integrates a dedicated 5G AI Processor and 5G-Advanced-ready architecture, achieving several world’s first milestones including the first 5G modem with fully integrated NB-NTN satellite communications support, 6-antenna architecture for smartphones, 6X carrier aggregation, and AI-based mmWave range extension for fixed wireless access customer premise equipment (CPE).

The Snapdragon X80 features revolutionary AI innovations, based on a dedicated tensor accelerator, that improve data speeds, latency, quality of service (QoS), coverage, location accuracy, spectrum efficiency, power efficiency and multi-antenna management.

“The Snapdragon X80 modem-RF system sets the stage for 5G Advanced and the era of intelligent computing everywhere,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, technology planning and edge solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Leveraging AI is critical to the future of connectivity, this latest milestone underscores Qualcomm Technologies’ leadership at the intersection of cutting-edge AI and advanced modem-RF technology. The Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System empowers OEMs and operators to create next-generation devices supporting 5G Advanced, with unrivaled capabilities and leading performance.”

You can find out more information about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System over at the Qualcomm website at the link below.

Source Qualcomm



