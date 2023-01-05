Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Flex unveiled at CES

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest SoCs, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Flex, and these are designed for the automotive industry.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Flex is built on Qualcomm’sleadership in Digital Cockpit and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) compute platforms.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the latest addition to the company’s growing Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ product portfolio with the introduction of the Snapdragon Ride™ Flex SoC. The Flex SoC is engineered to support mixed-criticality workloads across heterogenous compute resources, allowing for the digital cockpit, ADAS and AD functions to co-exist on a single SoC. Designed to meet the highest level of automotive safety, the Flex SoC enables a hardware architecture to support isolation, freedom from interference, and quality-of-service (QoS) for specific ADAS functions and comes equipped with a dedicated Automotive Safety Integrity Level D (ASIL-D) safety island. Furthermore, the Flex SoC pre-integrates a software platform that supports multi-operating system operating concurrently, hypervisor enablement with isolated virtual machines, and real-time operating system (OS) with an Automotive Open System Architecture (AUTOSAR) to meet the mixed criticality workload requirements for driver assistance safety systems, digital reconfigurable clusters, infotainment systems, driver monitoring systems (DMS), and park-assist systems.

