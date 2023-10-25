Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor unveiled

Qualcomm has unveiled its new high-end smartphone processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and we can expect this processor to be used in a wide range of flagship smartphones like next year’s Samsung Galaxy S24.

Harnessing the power of industry-leading AI, it promises to redefine intelligent interactions. Moreover, its camera functionalities don’t just impress; they lead the charts, ensuring every capture is nothing short of a masterpiece.

For gaming aficionados, this platform promises a gaming experience that challenges even the most sophisticated gaming consoles. Add to this the allure of studio-quality audio, and you have an auditory experience that’s second to none. And to bind all these outstanding features together? The world’s swiftest connectivity, ensuring that users are always a step ahead, powering the experiences that today’s consumers truly desire.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 infuses high-performance AI across the entire system to deliver premium-level performance and extraordinary experiences to consumers. This platform unlocks a new era of generative AI enabling users to generate unique content, help with productivity, and other breakthrough use cases.” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Each year, we set out to design leading features and technologies that will power our latest Snapdragon 8-series mobile platform and the next generation of flagship Android devices. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 delivers.”

You can find out more details about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor over at Qualcomm at the link below, as soon as we get some details on the first handset to use the processor, we will let you know, Qualcomm has said we can expect the first devices in the coming weeks.

Source Qualcomm



