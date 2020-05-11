Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile platform unveiled

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its new mobile platform, the Snapdragon 768G, the processor and platform is designed to offer and improved GPU over the 765 processor.

The new Snapdragon 765G comes with speed up to 2.8GHz, this is up from 2.4GHz on the previous model, it also comes with an Adreno 620 GU which offers 15% improved performance.

Snapdragon 768G offers select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to provide special game extensions and optimizations, smoother gameplay and more enhanced detail and colors with true 10-bit HDR to deliver high quality mobile gaming experiences. This is the first 7-series platform to support Adreno Updateable GPU Drivers, giving players control of their GPU driver updates and settings to provide peak display refresh rates that unlock premium visual fidelity on their favorite games. Combined with a bolstered Adreno 620 GPU for up to 15% faster graphics rendering than Snapdragon 765G and support for 120Hz display, users can enjoy life-like gaming experiences and leading performance per unit power.

You can find out more details about the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G mobile platform over at their website at the link below.

Source Qualcomm

