Qualcomm S5 Gen 3 and S3 Gen 3 Audio Platforms Unveiled

Qualcomm has launched two new audio platforms, the Qualcomm S5 Gen 3 and S3 Gen 3, which are designed to offer a wide range of customization options and features for OEMs and also improved sound quality and more.

The Qualcomm S3 Gen 3 Sound platform really shakes things up for manufacturers by offering tons of customization options, thanks to its support for a bunch of third-party feature upgrades via the Qualcomm Voice and Music Extension Program. It also means more folks can enjoy top-notch sound, with Snapdragon Sound and 24-bit 48kHz lossless music streaming opening up audiophile-level listening to a wider audience.

Moving on to the Qualcomm S5 Gen 3 Sound Platform, it’s taking things up a notch by building on the new standard set by the Qualcomm S7 Sound Platform. This change makes it easier for developers to get creative and innovate. Plus, it’s packed with 50 times the AI power of its predecessor, ensuring smoother and more seamless audio experiences. This is all thanks to AI-enhanced ANC and voice processing, which keeps everything running smoothly without guzzling power.

You can find out more details about the new Qualcomm S5 Gen 3 and S3 Gen 3 audio platforms over at the Qualcomm website at the link below, we can expect these to be used in devcies sometime soon.

Source Qualcomm



