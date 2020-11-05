Qualcomm Q4 financial results announced

Qualcomm has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020, the company has reported revenue of $8.3 billion for the quarter.

The company has seen improved sales over the same quarter in 2019 and 5G has helped Qualcomm increase its revenue.

“Our fiscal fourth quarter results demonstrate that our investments in 5G are coming to fruition and showing benefits in our licensing and product businesses,” said Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “We concluded the year with exceptional fourth quarter results and are well positioned for growth in 2021 and beyond. As the pace of disruption in wireless technology accelerates, we will continue to drive growth and scale across our RF front-end, Automotive and IoT adjacencies.

