Qualcomm, LG Electronics and LG Uplus launch South Korea’s first 5G mmWave network

Qualcomm, LG Electronics and LG Uplus have announced that they have launched the first 5G mmWave network in South Korea.

The new 5G mmWave network has been deployed at the Kumoh National Institute of Technology (KIT)in South Korea.

The 5G mmWave network will enable new, innovative services for KIT employees, professors and students, showcasing the technology’s ability to power a Smart Campus model that will transform education. This milestone also represents an important step toward the commercialization of 5G mmWave in South Korea, which is expected to ramp in 2021.

These Smart Campus services will be accessible through the LG Uplus 28 GHz 5G mmWave network on a commercial smartphone by LG Electronics, which is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

You can find out more information about the new 5G mmWave network that has been developed over at Qualcomm at the link below.

Source Qualcomm

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals