Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology unveiled

Qualcomm has launched a new solution for wireless headphones, the Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology.

The new Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology is designed to brings improved sound to wireless headphones.

Qualcomm Adaptive ANC is designed to help make the user experience as seamless as possible from the moment a user takes the earbuds out of the box, with no need to conduct a fit test, self-calibration or to try out multiple sets of eartips. The technology is also designed to operate across virtually all modes and works concurrently as a user transitions from one mode to another. For example, the technology is designed to allow a user to switch from taking a call, to listening to music, to using a digital assistant to asking a question – all with no interruption to the ANC. Qualcomm Adaptive ANC is also designed to support automatic adjustment to environmental conditions, by ramping down the ANC strength for quiet spaces or conversely ramping up for noisier environments.

You can find out more details about Qualcomm’s latest technology which we can expect to see in wireless headphones some time soon.

Source Qualcomm

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals