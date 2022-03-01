Qualcomm 5G Snapdragon X70 modem announced

Qualcomm has announced its new 5G modem, the Qualcomm 5G Snapdragon X70 and we can expect to see this used in many flagships in 2022.

This could be the modem that Apple uses in this year’s new iPhone 14 handsets later in the year. Apple is working on its own modems, but they are not expected this year.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced the Snapdragon X70 5G Modem-RF System, its 5th generation modem-to-antenna 5G solution. Snapdragon X70 introduces the world’s first 5G AI processor in a modem-RF system, to harness the power of AI for breakthrough 5G performance with 10 Gigabit 5G downloads, incredible upload speeds, low latency, coverage, and power efficiency. The unrivaled capabilities of Snapdragon X70 offer ultimate flexibility to global 5G operators to maximize spectrum resources for the best possible 5G connectivity.

Snapdragon X70 introduces the Qualcomm 5G AI Suite, designed for AI-powered optimizations of sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G links for improved speeds, coverage, latency, mobility, link robustness, and power efficiency to fuel the Connected Intelligent Edge.

Built on the global success of Snapdragon X65, X60, X55 and X50 solutions, Snapdragon X70 offers ultimate flexibility for global operators to maximize spectrum resources for deploying the best possible 5G connectivity for consumers, enterprises, and the Connected Intelligent Edge.

You can find out more details about the new Qualcomm 5G Snapdragon X70 over at Qualcomm at the link below.

Source Qualcomm

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals