Awesome mechDOG 12-servo quadruped robot

a fantastic quadruped robot aptly named the mechDOG designed and built by Mech-Dickel Robotics. Each leg has 3x ST1 servos or Lynxmotion Smart Servos and they are controlled by an Arduino Uno and a Lynxmotion LSS Adapter Board.

“First successful walking routine for my new DIY robot dog. It is based on Arduino and the new Lynxmotion Smart Servos. The chassis was handcrafted with aluminum and there are other parts also handcrafted with high impact polystyrene. The legs are completely made with brackets from the new Lynxmotion Servo Erector Set (SES V2).”

