QNAP QuWAN SD-WAN storage and SD-WAD solution unveiled

QNAP has launched QuWAN, a new Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)solution. The multisite QuWAN is now available from the QTS App Center for all QNAP x86-based network attached storage powered by either Intel or AMD with 2GB RAM and running QTS 4.4.2 or later. QGD switches with 2GB RAM and QTS 4.4.2 or later. The QGD switch series will be supporting QuWAN from Q3 2020 and the QHora router series and QuCPE server series will be available from Q3 2020 , explains QNAP.

“With remote working becoming the new normal, businesses face the challenge of deploying and managing large scale multi-site VPN deployment. However, SMBs with limited budgets and staff may be unable to afford and maintain enterprise-grade VPN solutions.” said Judy Chen, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “QuWAN’s full compatibility with QNAP solutions and its central management cloud platform allows headquarters-based IT staff to quickly deploy a secure large-scale VPN infrastructure and mesh topologies across multiple sites to meet modern business demands.”

“The QuWAN Orchestrator (centralized management cloud platform) enables headquarters-based staff to remotely monitor edge network devices, set parameters, and analyze network traffic, thus achieving Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP). It also provides user-friendly functionality, including a dashboard, eMap, and traffic analysis to make network deployment easier and more intuitive.

Sign up now for the QuWAN Beta Program and be one of the first to try out its brilliant features! Remember to send us your feedback – as 10 beta testers who set up meshed VPN topologies between the most devices and provide the most insightful feedback will win a TS-253D NAS! Visit the QuWAN Beta Program page for more information.”

Source : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals