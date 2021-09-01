QNAP NAS TVS-675 2.5GbE, Zhaoxin 8-core processor, 4K HDMI and more

QNAP has this week introduced a new addition to their range of NAS storage devices unveiling the QNAP NAS TVS-675 NAS powered by the x86 Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6580 8-core 2.5 GHz processor and equipped with dual-port 2.5GbE connectivity, dual M.2 SSD slots for cache acceleration, PCIe expansion, multi-cloud backup, 4K HDMI 2.0 output, expandable storage capacity and the ability to install-on-demand applications.

The TVS-675 is equipped with 8 GB DDR4 memory and offers the ability to expand this up to 64 GB – 2x 32GB, the NAS also supports AES-NI encryption and is fitted with integrated dual 2.5GbE RJ45 ports capable of delivering up to 5 Gbps. For optimal I/O and reduced latency, users can configure SSD caching using the dual M.2 2280 SSDs slots which support PCIe NVMe Gen 3 SSDs or SATA 6Gb/s SSDs.

“The TVS-675 NAS has enormous processing power for driving virtual machine performance and tackling complex multitasking workloads.” said Stanley Huang, Product Manager of QNAP. “It is also a perfect match with QNAP’s numerous managed and unmanaged 10GbE/2.5GbE switches to create a high-speed, budget-wise, and future-proof collaborative network environment.”

“The TVS-675 provides two PCIe Gen 3 x4 slots allows for installing expansion cards to enhance NAS functionality (such as a 2.5/5GbE/10GbE network card, or a QM2 network/storage card). The HDMI 2.0 output allows for directly displaying NAS multimedia and virtual machines on a monitor or TV. The TVS-675 meets business storage demands for security, file sharing, central management, local/remote/cloud backup, and snapshot protection to facilitate daily tasks with greater productivity. The built-in App Center increases NAS application potential, such as hosting multiple virtual machines and containers, deploying a cloud storage gateway, building a professional video surveillance system, backing up S3 object cold data, and more.”

QNAP TVS-675 8G Tower NAS features :

6x hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps drive bays, Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6580 8 cores/8 threads 2.5GHz processor, 8 GB memory (expandable to 64 GB), 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports (2.5G/1G/100M), 2x PCIe Gen 3 x4 slots, 2x M.2 2280 SSD slots (supports NVMe PCIe Gen 3 or SATA 6Gb/s), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) ports, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) ports, 1x HDMI 2.0 (4K @60Hz) output

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by QNAP, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : QNAP

